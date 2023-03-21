Norwegian authorities raided several seafood companies March 21, arresting two individuals for suspected violations of fisheries regulations and fraud.

Police in the northern region of Troms, along with authorities from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, the Norwegian Tax Administration, the Coast Guard and the National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Okokrim) conducted the raids.

Four companies have been charged so far as part of the investigation, and police say those charges may be expanded to other individuals following further investigations.