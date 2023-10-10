The Icelandic government has presented a draft of a new legal framework for the country's growing aquaculture industry, including a proposal that each area in a fjord is limited to a single company.

The approach is aimed at more easily investigating escapes and limiting the spread of disease.

Currently multiple salmon farmers -- including SalMar-owned Arnarlax and Mowi-owned Arctic Fish -- operate in the Westfjords.

"If more than one company has activities in the same area, as is currently the case in the Westfjords, this calls for close cooperation between the parties...