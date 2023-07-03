The Monterey Bay Aquarium is standing by its Seafood Watch seafood sustainability ratings guide, which last year downgraded the rating of Maine-caught lobster from “yellow” to “red,” recommending consumers and businesses avoid Maine lobsters, citing NOAA scientific data on risks associated with right whale deaths and injuries.

In May, lawyers for the aquarium filed a 200-page motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought earlier this year by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and other lobster businesses in the state, challenging the ratings change and charging the aquarium with defamation.