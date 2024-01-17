A US District Judge in California has dismissed a class action lawsuit brought by three Massachusetts lobstermen against the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch sustainable seafood program over a negative sustainability rating bestowed on lobster by the NGO.

Last year, Seafood Watch downgraded the sustainability rating of Maine-caught lobster from “yellow” to its “red,” or avoid, rating, which led to the suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster's Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) sustainability certification and US retailer Whole Foods halting future purchasing of the lobster.