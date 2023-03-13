The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and other lobster businesses in the state on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation, challenging claims the Maine lobster fishery is "known to entangle the endangered North Atlantic right whale," through its equipment.

The lobster association, which represents 1,200 lobstermen in the state, says Monterey Bay is making false and defamatory statements about Maine lobster fishing practices and is misleading consumers and commercial lobster buyers about the integrity of the Maine lobster harvest.