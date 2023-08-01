Maine Lobstermen are not letting go of their lawsuit against the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program, which last year downgraded the sustainability rating of Maine-caught lobster from “yellow” to “red,” encouraging consumers to avoid purchasing the product.
Lobster groups want Monterey Bay Seafood Watch to remove 'defamatory statements' following major court victory
Seafood Watch says it will not change its red rating for lobster, citing the 'dire status of the North Atlantic right whale.'
1 August 2023 13:21 GMT Updated 1 August 2023 13:22 GMT
By