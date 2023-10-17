Bregal-backed US East Coast whitefish harvesting and processing company Blue Harvest has been approved by a US bankruptcy court to sell eight of its fishing vessels, 36 federal fishing permits, over a dozen state permits, as well as associated equipment to help it satisfy creditors, a lawyer representing Blue Harvest's trustee, told IntraFish.

"It's unclear if we’re gonna have one buyer for everything or multiple buyers for various pieces of the asset package."

Bids on the various assets are due by Nov.