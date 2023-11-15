The United States' Center for Food Safety (CFS) has filed arguments seeking to revoke the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' approval of a state permit authorizing industrial finfish aquaculture structures in ocean waters around the country.

The permit, named 'Nationwide permit 56' would allow construction of industrial aquaculture facilities in Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Hawaii, and Virginia.

It stems from a May 2020 executive order by then President Donald Trump to cut red tape on aquaculture and seafood self-sufficiency in the country.

