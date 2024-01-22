A US judge has sided with US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty over local legal challenges to water lines needed to construct its farm in Pioneer, Ohio.

Judge Reeve Kelsey of Ohio's Wood County Court of Common Pleas said in an order Jan. 17 that he sided with AquaBounty and the village of Pioneer over county commissioners in allowing easement access for water lines that would need to be installed to construct the genetically modified (GM) salmon farming facility.

“We are very pleased with the court’s decision and will continue to work with the village of Pioneer on the pathway forward," Sylvia Wulf, AquaBounty's CEO told IntraFish Monday.