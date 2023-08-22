UK-based private equity firm Lion Capital must face trial in the United States over claims it participated in a conspiracy to fix the price of canned tuna through its ownership of seafood giant Bumble Bee, a California federal judge has ruled.
Latest Jobs
Judge rules former Bumble Bee private equity owner Lion Capital must face trial in US over tuna price-fixing scandal
The private equity firm lost its bid to end the long-running tuna price-fixing lawsuit.
22 August 2023 13:12 GMT Updated 22 August 2023 15:33 GMT
By