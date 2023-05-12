A Washington state judge ruled Friday the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) did not violate contract agreements in canceling licenses for Cooke's remaining steelhead farms last November.

The judge ruled that DNR's cancellation, which came on short notice, did not violate "obligations of good faith," as Cooke alleged.

Under US contract law, "good faith and fair dealing" means "that neither party will do anything that will destroy or injure the right of the other party to receive the benefits of the contract," according to the American Bar Association.