Aug. 31, 2021 - News broke that US-based pollock giant American Seafoods and other Alaska seafood suppliers are facing hundreds of millions in fines as part of a dispute with the US Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) related to how the companies move product from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, facilities to the United States.

Sept. 2, 2021 - Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management (ARM) , affiliates of US pollock giant American Seafoods, filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement action.

