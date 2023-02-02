Executives with Georgia-based seafood distributor Inland Seafood say a class action lawsuit filed by five former employees alleging top executives inflated the value of an employee stock ownership plan should be dismissed.

The lawsuit arises from a Nov. 25, 2016 transaction in which the former employees, through the company's stock plan, were buying company shares at allegedly inflated prices.

Employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) are a benefit, offering workers the option of purchasing shares in a company. The share options are typically tied to performance or length of service.