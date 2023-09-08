Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program, which last year downgraded the sustainability rating of Maine-caught lobster from “yellow” to “red,” encouraging consumers to avoid purchasing the product, continue to stand by its decision amid an ongoing lawsuit with several Maine lobster groups over the fallout.
Latest Jobs
In new court filing, Monterey Bay continues to stand by is decision to downgrade Maine lobster sustainability rating
Monterey Bay said in its court reply 'it made the reasonable and appropriate editorial decision to give greater weight to some sources' in its decision to list Maine lobster as red.
8 September 2023 13:55 GMT Updated 8 September 2023 13:55 GMT
By