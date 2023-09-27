The Icelandic government's decision to delay potential tenders for new salmon farming areas has in reality little or no effect on the country's current aquaculture development, according to an Icelandic legal expert in the aquaculture field.

The decision, announced back in March 2023, was made as the government was working to update the country's aquaculture policies, but recent media reports highlighting it suggested growth in Iceland's salmon sector was being challenged.

This is not the case, a lawyer at the Icelandic Aquaculture Association, Sigurgeir Bardason told IntraFish.