Canadian frozen food giant High Liner has finalized a settlement agreement over "false representations" made during the company's purchase of US shrimp supplier Rubicon Resources.

The total settlement agreement is valued at $27 million (€25 million), Jennifer Bell, High Liner's vice president of corporate communications, told IntraFish.

In 2020, the company filed a lawsuit against Brian Wynn, former owner of Rubicon, in a California Superior Court, alleging Wynn misrepresented details about the company during the due diligence process.

High Liner reported last year it was awarded $15.5