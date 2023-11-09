Canadian frozen food giant High Liner has been awarded $15.5 million (€14 million) from a California court in its ongoing dispute related to the company's purchase of US shrimp supplier Rubicon Resources in 2017.

High Liner has already received $10 million (€9.5 million) from the case for insurance from "breaches of the representations" during the $107 million (€95.2 million) purchase of Rubicon.

In 2020, the company filed its lawsuit against Brian Wynn, former owner of Rubicon, in a California Superior Court, alleging Wynn misrepresented details about the company during the due diligence process.