Salmon farming giants Mowi Canada West, Grieg Seafood British Columbia and Cermaq Canada on Monday asked a federal court in Canada for a judicial review of the decisions made by Canadian Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray that permanently shuttered 15 salmon farms in British Columbia's Discovery Islands in February.

All three companies filed separate requests for judicial reviews.

"The filing will allow Grieg to access DFO (Fisheries and Oceans Canada) documents which will provide insight into the decision-making process," Grieg Seafood BC Communications Director Amy Jonsson told IntraFish.