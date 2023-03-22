Four companies and three people have been charged so far as part of a surprise raid by police and other agencies on a number of seafood companies in the Troms region in northern Norway on March 21.

Local police, the Directorate of Fisheries and the Norwegian Tax Agency held a joint press conference on Tuesday night, and said the charges may be expanded to other individuals following further investigations.

The police are charging the those involved with suspicion of breaching fisheries regulations in connection with fish landings.