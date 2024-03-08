Former Australis Seafoods Financial Director Santiago Garreton has lost out in a legal fight to get his former employers to pay him more than the equivalent of $850,000 (€777,064) for unfair dismissal.

A judge in Chile's capital city Santiago instead awarded the former Australis executive just over $10,000 (€9,141) for holidays untaken at the time he was dismissed.

At the same time the judge ruled that Garreton will not have to refund the company more than $400,000 (€367,239) paid in lieu of retention and production bonus payments he received.