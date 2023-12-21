Inland Seafood is seeking $500,000 (€454,000) in attorney's fees following a US judge dismissing a lawsuit by former Inland Fresh employees seeking class action status over alleged mismanaged employee stock at the seafood supply company.

Lawyers for the company submitted the motion to a US District Court in Georgia on Tuesday, stating the fees are needed to ensure that other employee stock ownership plans are not subjected to "unnecessary and meritless" litigation going forward.

Earlier this month US District Court Judge Leigh Martin May dismissed the case in Inland's favor, agreeing with the seafood company that employees "did not exhaust their administrative remedies" prior to filing a lawsuit in a federal court.