An Alaska fishing company has filed a complaint against Peter Pan Seafoods alleging it has not been paid for fish it delivered to the troubled processing giant.

The plaintiff, the owner of the fishing vessel F/V Marahute, filed the complaint with an Alaska court on April 5, with the company requesting a foreclosure on the fishermen's liens it filed.

The fishing company said in a lien filed in December that between September and October of 2023 it delivered and sold product to Peter Pan that included king crab, Pacific cod, Alaska pollock and other species.