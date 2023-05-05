The former owner of Norwegian processing company Atlantic Seafood, Daniel Andersen, has been detained for a further eight weeks by a court in Norway amid fears that he might flee the country to evade trial.

The seafood executive was first arrested in Vilnius in December last year, before being extradited to Norway in March. Andersen is a Norwegian citizen, but had been living in Lithuania.

The former Atlantic Seafood owner is charged with participation in a tax fraud scheme linked to the supply of workers to companies in Norway, according to police in Norway's Nordland district.