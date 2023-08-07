Workers at Cooke-owned True North Seafood's plant in New Bedford, Massachusetts, staged a protest Aug. 1 over the treatment of two former employees who claim they were fired in retaliation for raising concerns about sexual harassment in the facility.
Latest Jobs
Cooke-owned True North defends company against sexual harassment claims at New Bedford facility
Concerns over unfair labor practices in the seafood industry in New England are growing.
7 August 2023 13:32 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 13:32 GMT
By