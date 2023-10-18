Consumer products conglomerate Conagra, which owns the Van De Kamp’s and Mrs. Paul’s frozen seafood brands, is caught up in a class action lawsuit filed over the use of the company's Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-label as a "deceptive" sustainability promise.

Earlier this year, US consumer plaintiffs filed a lengthy class action complaint against Conagra in an Illinois district court, alleging the company "charges a premium for its seafood products that uniformly promise to be 'certified sustainable seafood,'" which the plaintiffs say is supported by the use of an MSC label on its products.