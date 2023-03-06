Consumers of Conagra and Bumble Bee seafood products have filed separate class action lawsuits against the companies, alleging they were harmed by the use of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-labeling on their products.

In the past three years, consumers have brought similar deceptive marketing complaints against Gorton's, Cooke, Aldi and Mowi. Out of those, Gorton's settled its lawsuit for an undisclosed amount. Mowi was forced to pay a hefty, $1.3 million (€1 million) settlement and remove the terms 'sustainable' and 'eco-friendly' from some of its products sold in the United States.