A public relations firm that once worked for Blue Harvest and is now a creditor in the bankruptcy proceedings is contesting fees sought by the legal firm overseeing the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Robert Vanasse, of the Washington, DC-based PR firm Stove Boat Communications, filed an objection with a Delaware Bankruptcy court in February over the US law firm Cozen O'Connor seeking to be compensated at a blended rate of $731 (€675 ) per hour.

"The many smaller creditors, like my own firm, who provided goods and services to Blue Harvest when in operation should be compensated before a law firm is compensated at rates of this magnitude," Vanasse said in testimony submitted to the court.