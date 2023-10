The Canadian government has remained staunch in its position that its former fisheries ministers did nothing illegal or wrong in their decision made nearly four years ago to shutter salmon farm sites in British Columbia's Discovery Islands operated by Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer.

Mowi's Canada West division in March filed a complaint against the Canadian government with a British Columbia Supreme Court, asking to be compensated for "damages for abuse of, or malfeasance in, public office" from Canada's current fisheries minister as well as former ministers who oversaw the closure of its salmon farms in British Columbia's Discovery Islands.