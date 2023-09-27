Bregal-backed US East Coast whitefish harvesting and processing company Blue Harvest Fisheries recently listed significantly lower assets than it initially reported when it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in September. It also faces a massive list of creditors published in its bankruptcy filings, with names spanning more than 40 pages.

The company on Sept. 8 filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, ending the eight-year run for the New Bedford, Massachusetts, based firm.

In a form filed Sept. 25 with a US court in Delaware the company stated it had around $178,846 (€170,106) in assets, a significant drop from what it listed in a voluntary petition filed with the court where it checked off it had between $50 million (€47 million) to $100 million (€93 million) in assets.