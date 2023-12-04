Alaska pollock harvesters in the Bering Sea may have more fish to catch in 2024 if the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) approves higher quota limits, but how that quota is determined remains a contentious point for some Alaska Native groups, who say the process violates federal law.

A lawsuit filed against NOAA in April by the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) and Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) seeks to invalidate the 2023-2024 pollock and other groundfish catch limits for the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands set by the federal government.