A settlement agreement between American Seafoods' affiliates Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management (ARM) and the US government over hundreds of million in fines imposed for using a controversial route for transporting Alaska pollock to the US East Coast has been finalized.

On Monday, lawyers for the companies filed a stipulation for dismissal of the case, stating the parties have "entered into a settlement agreement resolving all claims and counterclaims asserted" in the years-long litigation.

As part of the deal with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the companies will pay $9.5