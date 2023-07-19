Litigation between American Seafoods' affiliates Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management (ARM) and the US government over hundreds of million in fines imposed for using a controversial route for transporting Alaska pollock to the US East Coast has been settled.
American Seafoods affiliates settle controversial Bayside Alaska pollock rail route case
The companies agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle more than $400 million (€357 million) in potential fines for firms benefitting from the use of a disputed rail line.
19 July 2023 20:44 GMT Updated 19 July 2023 21:12 GMT
By