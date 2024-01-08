Litigation between American Seafoods' affiliates Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management (ARM) and the US government over hundreds of million in fines imposed for using a controversial route for transporting Alaska pollock to the US East Coast has still not been settled--six months later.

In a filing submitted to a US District Court in Alaska in January, lawyers for the companies said the "Government’s extraordinary delay, as plaintiffs repeatedly have explained, has directly interfered with plaintiffs’ corporate transactions, its finances, and its operations."