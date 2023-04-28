California's Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to a settlement with Alaska seafood processing giant Silver Bay Seafoods following the illegal dumping of toxic substances into state waters.

Under the terms of the settlement, Silver Bay Seafoods will pay $36,815 (€33,385).

On December 22, 2021, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) witnessed squid ink being released into California's Ventura Harbor, the agency said.

Silver Bay, which opened a squid processing factory in California in 2015, was offloading squid from a fishing vessel when a large amount of squid ink wastewater, known as stick water, was released into the harbor, according to the district attorney.