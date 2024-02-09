With salmon, crab and other species declines in Alaska being increasingly tied to the Alaska pollock industry, several major industry associations are banding together to create a more unified response to the issue.

The latest example is a response from several pollock-related associations to a new effort by Alaska Native organizations to convince the US Department of Commerce to take emergency action and implement a king salmon zero bycatch cap that would directly affect Alaska pollock companies' ability to fish.

The measure would force the Alaska pollock fishery to close if there is any Chinook salmon bycatch.