Alaska Native groups that include the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) and Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) have filed a lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in a US district court in Alaska, seeking to reexamine groundfish catch limits for the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.

Represented by NGO Earthjustice, the lawsuit t alleges that when NMFS recently adopted groundfish catch limits for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the agency unlawfully relied on outdated environmental studies and failed to consider monumental ecosystem-wide changes that have occurred in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands ecosystems over the last two decades.

The lawsuit also includes Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, as a defendant.

"Alaska Native communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region are salmon people who have for thousands of years harvested salmon that spend most of their lives in the North Pacific and Bering Sea," the lawsuit states.

"Many communities in this region have been unable to meet their subsistence needs since at least 2010. The collapse of chinook, chum, and coho stocks that return to western Alaska rivers is both a cultural crisis and a food security crisis for this region."

For this year, the US North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) increased the Alaska pollock quota to 1.3 million metric tons in the Eastern Bering Sea, an increase of 17 percent over last year.

"The federal government continues its ‘business as usual’ deliberate and ineffective management style as our people suffer and our waters are forever harmed," said AVCP CEO Vivian Korthuis, of the lawsuit.

Climate change has been acknowledged by federal regulators and the pollock industry as the leading driver of the dwindling salmon population, but Alaska tribes are intensely scrutinizing the Alaska pollock fishery as well, asking about its role in critically low salmon counts on the Yukon River now for several years in a row.

"In the course of trawling, pollock fishing boats catch thousands of salmon as bycatch," the lawsuit states. "The pollock trawl fishery catches the vast majority of all salmon bycatch in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands management area. In 2021, the pollock trawl fishery caught 99 percent of all chum salmon bycatch and 87 percent of all Chinook salmon bycatch in the area."

Bycatch is non-targeted fish caught while vessels are harvesting a different species. A so-called prohibited species catch limit requires the Alaska pollock fishery to close if it catches a specified number of fish.

While the pollock industry has a limit on king salmon bycatch that ranges from 45,000 to 60,000 depending on abundance from three western Alaska rivers, there is no limit to chum bycatch.

The NPFMC, which determines fisheries regulations in federal waters off Alaska, has also denied tribal representatives moving forward with specific bycatch limit recommendations for the Alaska pollock industry.