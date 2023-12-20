An association representing major fishing companies targeting the Alaska flatfish sector has sued NOAA over a newly-implemented halibut bycatch rule they allege is unfairly targeting the Amendment 80 sector.

In November NOAA issued its final rule to implement Amendment 123 to the Fishery Management Plan for Groundfish of the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) management area.

The rule requires that when halibut abundance is very low in the BSAI, the prohibited species catch, or PSC limit, decreases for the Amendment 80 fleet by 35 percent from the current cap amount of 1,745 metric tons, under the rule.