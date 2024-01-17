The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association plans to intervene in a US lawsuit on the side of federal managers to protect halibut stocks.

Last month, the GroundFish Forum sued the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) over a newly-implemented halibut bycatch regulation the group alleges is unfairly targeting the so-called Amendment 80 fishing sector.

In a letter to the Cordova Times on Jan. 11, the association's executive director Linda Behnken said the group and its allies plan to intervene in the court case.