Chuck Bundrant established Trident Seafoods in 1973 along with partners Kaare Ness and Mike Jacobson, with a simple idea: harvest and process crab on the same vessel.

From that first vessel, the 130-foot Billikin, Bundrant and his partners steadily grew Trident into what is today -- a company with a presence in six countries, whose 9,000 employees harvest, process and supply nearly every commercial species of Alaska fish.

It is today the largest seafood company in North America, with estimated sales of near $2 billion (€1.7