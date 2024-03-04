Nothing in Don Staniford’s upbringing foretold a future devoted to bringing down the global salmon farming industry.

Fearless activist or figure of scorn, depending on your viewpoint, Staniford describes his background in the northern English city of Liverpool as “middle-class.” His rugby-playing father was the first in the family to attend college. At mealtimes, he says, the family was ambivalent toward seafood.

“We were quite land-based in terms of our diet,” he said, adding: “We sometimes ate fish."