Russian pollock producers are optimistic about the current pollock “A” fishing season, which officially began Jan.1 and lasts until April 10.

According to Russia’s Pollock Catchers Association (PCA), the overall pollock catch could reach between 840,000 to 850,000 metric tons, up 5-6 percent over last year’s "A" season.

“The pollock stock in the Sea of Okhotsk is still at a high level,” said PCA President Alexey Buglak.