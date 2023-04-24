Even with inflation continuing to hammer US consumers and mixed global data emerging on whether there will be a recession, sellers of the iconic Alaska Copper River salmon say they already have buyers chomping at the bit for the fish.

The buzz is ramping up, according to sellers at Seattle's famous Pike Place Fish Market, who are currently taking pre-orders for Copper River sockeye fillets at $69.99 (€63.82) per pound and kings at $79.99 (€72.94) per pound.

"It's building," Stewart Wolfe, a Pike Place fishmonger who also handles shipping orders, told IntraFish of the hype.