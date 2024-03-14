A new detailed forecast shows the Naknek-Kvichak river district is likely to provide the largest run of sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay this year.

Last year, the run in the Naknek-Kvichak hit nearly 19.2 million fish, topping all of the bay's five fishing districts. The Nushagak came in second in terms of run size at nearly 17 million fish.

When it comes to harvest, the Naknek-Kvichak last year produced the largest catch at nearly 13.2 million sockeye, but the Egegik district came in second with a sockeye harvest of nearly 12.7