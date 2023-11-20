Last week, the fishing town of Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula was evacuated as authorities deemed it too dangerous for the locals to remain. Over the past week, the peninsula has experienced hundreds of earthquakes, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office believe the quakes are a precursor to an eruption of the nearby Fagradalsfjall volcano.

All of the town's 3,700 inhabitants have had to find temporary accommodation, and Grindavik-based whitefish group Thorbjorn's manager Eirikur Oli Dagbjartsson is currently working from a summer house outside the capital of Reykjavik together with his wife.