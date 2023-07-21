Bjorg Helen Nostvold, CEO of Norfra Eksport, one of the largest Norwegian whitefish exporters, fears for the company's future balance sheet if the price paid to fishermen for cod goes up any further.
'We can't go on like this': Norwegian exporter paying too much for fresh cod, believes prices have hit a ceiling
The company paid 30 percent more to fishermen for fresh cod early this year, but is unable to pass these increases onto the market.
