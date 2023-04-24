At first glance, Ireland's seafood sector appears to have had a robust 2022.

The value of the sector grew 4 percent last year, reaching €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion). The value of landings of wild-caught fish and aquaculture production increased by 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively, and domestic seafood consumption leapt 13.5 percent to €475 million ($521 million) as the foodservice sector continued to recover from COVID.

All in all, things seem good. So why aren't fishermen celebrating this good news?

"We are being wiped out.