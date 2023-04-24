Ocean Harvesters, whose fleet works on behalf of Cooke-owned Omega Protein under a long-term supply contract, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state of Virginia to restrict some commercial menhaden fishing for Omega Protein and others in Virginia to mitigate harmful impacts of fish spills on the public.

The MOU, which was signed Thursday, was drafted late last year by The Virginia Marine Resources Commission to limit potential sources of conflict between the fishery and other users of Virginia's Chesapeake Bay.