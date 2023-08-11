The Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), a coalition of US Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishermen and processors, is asking for help from US lawmakers in curtailing government-funded marketing efforts it says support imported seafood over domestic seafood.
US wild shrimp association wants Congress to ban use of US tax dollars to promote imported seafood
The National Fisheries Institute said Americans need the benefits of seafood consumption, not protectionism and misguided rhetoric.
11 August 2023 13:31 GMT Updated 11 August 2023 18:30 GMT
