The Peruvian minister responsible for setting the anchovy quota in the South American nation's key north-central waters fishery is fighing back following scathing criticism of the quota level by fishing industry representative.

Following a five-day scientific expedition last month by the Peruvian Marine Institute (Imarpe), Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) authorized a 1.682 million metric ton anchovy quota for the second season of 2023 in north-central waters, a 26 percent reduction from last year. The season started earlier than normal this year on Oct 26.