UK retail giant Morrisons is investing £100,000 (€115,642/$128,640) through an apprenticeship levy fund to help train 10 new fishermen for the South Western Fish Producer Organisation (SWFPO).

Levy funds are to pay for apprentices to gain qualifications required of their apprenticeship training program.

The 18-month apprenticeship allows students to get a hands-on experience and learn about the complete fishing operation from sea to sale.

As an apprentice, students work on different boats within the SWFPO membership, catching different fish and learning from experienced crew while studying seamanship, gear construction and how to care for the catch at South Devon College.

Sophie Jenkinson, sustainable sourcing and fisheries manager at Morrisons, said the fishing industry is an important and integral part of Morrisons.

According to Juliette Hatchman, CEO at SWFPO, recruitment is an issue across the entire fishing industry right now, with an ageing demographic and a shortage of skilled crew.

"A lack of skilled crew has a significant impact on the entire seafood supply chain," she said. "The catching sector is the start of the supply chain, so without boats going to sea, there is no supply chain."

And SWFPO members are not alone in facing challenges with attracting the right personnel.

"This apprenticeship is a great way to grow new talent within our industry by developing a motivated, skilled and qualified resource that the whole industry will ultimately benefit from," said Hatchman.

In 2021 Morrisons acquired Cornwall-based processor and wholesaler Falfish. To date, Falfish supplies the majority of Morrisons fish and shellfish.